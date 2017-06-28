North Korea vows to execute former South Korean president

North Korea on Wednesday vowed to execute South Korea's former president and her spy director, accusing them of planning to assassinate its supreme leadership.



North Korea also demanded that South Korea hand over Park and Lee under "international convention" because they committed "state-sponsored terrorism".



North Korea frequently used invectives toward Park, once calling her a "murderous demon" destined to meet "a sudden and violent death".



North Korea's statement Wednesday came hours after new South Korean President Moon Jae-in left for the United States for meetings with President Donald Trump that are likely to be dominated by North Korea's growing nuclear threat.

