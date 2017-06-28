Swiss police arrest four with suspected terror links

Swiss police have arrested four people this month with suspected links to jihadist organisations like ISIS, fearing some posed "an immediate danger", prosecutors said Wednesday.



A fourth man -- reportedly a taxi driver suspected of being an ISIS recruiter -- was arrested in Geneva on June 14 .



Swiss authorities have not revealed the identities or the nationalities of those arrested.



Swiss authorities are currently investigating some 60 cases linked to suspected jihadist extremism, the OAG said, stressing that most of those cases revolve around the spread of jihadist propaganda over the internet.

...