Nearly 80 police hurt in latest Morocco unrest: official

Nearly 80 police officers were injured in two days of clashes with protesters in Morocco's restive Rif region, an official said Wednesday, although the number of demonstrators hurt was unknown.



On Tuesday, 29 police officers were injured during new clashes in the neighboring town of Imzouren, the same source said, adding that they were all later released from hospital.



Clashes broke out in Al-Hoceima again on Monday, with activists saying police had blocked access to the city and violently dispersed any attempts to demonstrate.



Videos shared on social media showed the police dispersing the protesters using truncheons, leaving some of them bloodied and apparently unconscious on the ground.

