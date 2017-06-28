Canada boosts security for 150th anniversary events

Security has been beefed up to unprecedented levels in Ottawa following extremist attacks in Europe as Canada prepares to welcome a record 500,000 revellers for the country's 150th anniversary celebrations.



Officials described to AFP on Wednesday a massive endeavor involving six police forces, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada's spy and electronic eavesdropping agencies.



"Security has been at the forefront of planning for events related to Canada's 150th anniversary," said Scott Bardsley, a spokesman for the public safety minister.



Security will also be stepped up at 150th anniversary events across the country, he said.

...