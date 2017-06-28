Security remains a stumbling block in Cyprus peace talks

Turkish proposals on how to maintain security in Cyprus if a deal reunifying the ethnically divided island nation is reached fell short of its president's expectations Wednesday.



President Nicos Anastasiades, a Greek Cypriot, said after the first day of crucial peace talks in the Swiss alps that the plan Turkey offered to overcome one of the key stumbling blocks to an accord were unsatisfactory.



Greek Cypriots want Turkey to call back the troops it keeps in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north.



In Cyprus, several hundred Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots gathered in the divided capital's medieval center at a checkpoint along the U.N.-controlled buffer zone to voice their support for peace.



Singing Cypriot folk songs and waving flags reading "peace" in Greek and Turkish, the demonstrators called on the leaders to deliver.

