Helicopter strafes Venezuela high court in ‘terrorist attack’

A police helicopter fired on Venezuela's Supreme Court and Interior Ministry in what President Nicolas Maduro said was a thwarted terrorist attack aimed at ousting him from power.



Adding to the intrigue, pictures of a blue police helicopter carrying an anti-government banner appeared on social media around the same time as a video in which an apparent police pilot and budding action-movie actor identified as Oscar Perez called for a rebellion against Maduro's "tyranny".



Venezuela has been roiled by anti-government protests the past three months that have left at least 75 people dead and hundreds wounded.



Less than two hours later, still on state TV, Maduro sounded alternately calm and angry as he told the audience about what had happened in the airspace just beyond the presidential palace.



Information Minister Ernesto Villegas later read a statement accusing those in the helicopter of firing 15 shots against the Interior Ministry as a reception was taking place for 80 people celebrating national journalist's day.

...