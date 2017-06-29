Focus on defense after new global cyberattack

Thousands of computer users across the globe scrambled to reboot Wednesday as calls grew to step up defenses after a fresh wave of ransomware cyberattacks spread from Ukraine and Russia worldwide.



After a fresh cyberattack challenged security worldwide for the second time in just a few months there were international demands for greater focus on battling the issue.



The attacks started Tuesday at around 2 p.m. in Kiev (11:00 GMT) and quickly spread to about 80 companies in Ukraine and Russia, cybersecurity company Group IB said.



In Russia, major companies including the oil giant Rosneft said they had suffered cyberattacks at roughly the same time.

