Venezuela vows to fend off 'coup' after grenade attack

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro vowed Wednesday to fend off what he called a coup attempt after a rogue cop allegedly dropped grenades from a helicopter in an attack the opposition and analysts said could be a hoax.



Maduro blamed the chopper attack on Oscar Perez, a police pilot-turned-actor who appeared in a video online claiming that he and other officers were launching an "aerial deployment" to push Maduro to quit.



Venezuela has seen three attempted military coups since 1992 .



Maduro said no one was hurt in the helicopter attack, but branded it a "terrorist attack," part of an "escalation" by right-wing "coup" plotters.



In the video published by Venezuelan media, Perez called on Maduro to resign and for early elections to be held.



Maduro said Perez had served as pilot for former interior minister Miguel Rodriguez Torres, a retired general who has since fallen out with the president.



Maduro last week said he had replaced the heads of the army, navy, central strategic command and the military police.

