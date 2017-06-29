Papal adviser Pell denies sexual abuse charges, will return to Australia

Cardinal George Pell, the third most powerful figure in the Vatican and Australia's most senior Catholic, was Thursday charged with historical child sex offences in a case that has rocked the church.



A lawyer for two unnamed men who had made abuse claims against Pell said they were "over the moon" about the charges.



The Pell charges stem from investigations by a Victoria police task force into allegations emanating from the royal commission and from a state parliamentary inquiry.



The royal commission released data in February that showed seven percent of Catholic priests were accused of abusing children in Australia between 1950 and 2010 but that the allegations were never investigated.



Pell was ordained in Rome in 1966 before returning to Australia in 1971 and rose to become the nation's top Catholic official.



Coyne said Pell had been a "divisive figure in the church in Australia for a long time", and had a "very conservative" agenda that did not reflect the views of many Catholics in the country.

...