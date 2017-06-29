Killing people over cows 'not acceptable', says India's Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned on Thursday a string of murders targeting minorities under the pretext of protecting cows, which are considered sacred by many Hindus, after critics accused the government of turning a blind eye.



India has been reeling from a spate of vigilante murders in recent months, targeting Muslims and low caste Hindus accused of killing cows or consuming beef.



Police have arrested four men over the attack.



The rights group said at least 10 Muslim men had been lynched or killed in public since April in suspected hate crimes.



In both cases, police were accused of failing to act quickly enough to protect the victims.

