Greek garbage workers protest over jobs as trash piles grow

Hundreds of striking Greek sanitation workers protested in Athens on Thursday over jobs as steaming mountains of garbage piled up across the country as a 10-day strike dragged on.



Heaps of rotting rubbish have been steadily growing in Athens neighborhoods, raising fears of health risks as the country swelters in its first heatwave of the year.



With temperatures above 40 degrees (104 Fahrenheit) in some parts of the country, public sanitation workers who say their jobs are under threat marched through central Athens, many of them wearing their fluorescent work vests.

...