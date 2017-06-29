5 found guilty in Russian opposition leader's murder

A Moscow jury convicted five men on Thursday in the assassination of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov on a bridge near the Kremlin two years ago, ending a nine-month trial that his supporters said had failed to bring the true masterminds of slaying to justice.



The brazen killing so close to Red Square sent shockwaves through the Russian opposition, which had looked to Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister, as a rare figure in a position to negotiate with authorities.



After two days of deliberations the jury at a Moscow court on Thursday found the suspected triggerman Zaur Dadayev, a former officer in the security forces of Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov, guilty of murdering Nemtsov. Four other men were convicted of involvement in the killing.



Nemtsov's family petitioned investigators to look into Kadyrov's possible involvement and to question Ruslan Geremeyev, commander of the police unit in which Dadayev served.

