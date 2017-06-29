Turkey warns Cyprus talks are last chance for reunification

Turkey's foreign minister Thursday scolded Greece and Greek Cypriots to "wake up from their dream" that Ankara will withdraw all of its troops from Cyprus and give up military rights there as part of any deal to reunify the ethnically divided island.



Turkish troops and security "guarantees" are at the core of United Nations-sponsored negotiations between Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci now underway in Switzerland.



The top diplomats from the island's 'guarantors' -- Turkey, Greece and Britain -- also are participating in the talks, which Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned Thursday were the last chance for Cyprus' reunification.

...