US Treasury sanctions Chinese bank for illegal N.Korea activity

The US Treasury Department on Thursday slapped sanctions on a Chinese bank over illicit activities in North Korea, including facilitating the production of weapons of mass destruction.



The US Treasury said North Korea continues to try to evade international sanctions in pursuit of its weapons program.



The department also sanctioned two Chinese individuals who established front companies to facilitate financial transactions for North Korea, and one Chinese company, Dalian Global Unity Shipping Co., Ltd. which helped to smuggle banned luxury goods into the country.

