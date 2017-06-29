Struggling British PM wins confidence vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May narrowly won a confidence vote in parliament on Thursday, showing her weakness after her Conservative Party lost its majority in a shock general election result earlier this month.



With support from the small ultra-conservative Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), May's legislative programme -- known as the Queen's Speech -- was approved by 323 votes in favour and 309 against in the 650-seat parliament.



Some Labour MPs tabled an amendment to the Queen's Speech on Thursday calling for the government to consider staying in Europe's single market.



It was defeated by 322 votes to 101 but dozens of Labour MPs voted in favour, threatening to re-open divisions in the party after Corbyn ordered them to abstain.



The DUP's 10 MPs will vote with the 317 Conservatives on key issues.

