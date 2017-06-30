Court battles on horizon as U.S. travel ban goes into effect

A scaled-back version of President Donald Trump's travel ban took effect early Friday, stripped of provisions that brought protests and chaos at airports worldwide in January yet still likely to generate a new round of court fights.



Under the temporary rules, citizens from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen who already have visas will be allowed into the U.S. But people from those countries who need new visas will now have to prove a close family relationship or an existing relationship with an entity like a school or business in the U.S.



Much of the confusion in January, when Trump's first ban took effect, resulted from travelers with previously approved visas being kept off flights or barred entry on arrival in the U.S. Immigration officials were instructed Thursday not to block anyone with valid travel documents and otherwise eligible to visit the U.S.

