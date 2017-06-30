Trump gets it from all sides for trash-talking MSNBC hosts

Trump's tweets aimed at MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski revived concerns about his views of women in a city where civility already is in short supply and he is struggling for any support he can get for his proposals on health care, immigration and other controversial issues.



The tweets served to unite Democrats and Republicans for once in a chorus of protest that amounted to perhaps the loudest outcry since Trump took office.



As Trump welcomed South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a White House dinner Thursday evening, he did not respond to shouted questions from reporters about whether he regretted the tweet.



The White House has shown increasing irritation over harsh coverage of the president on Brzezinski and Scarborough's "Morning Joe," including commentary questioning Trump's mental state.



One expert rejected the idea that Trump's tweets about the MSNBC hosts amounted to a calculated push-back against the media.



It wasn't the first time Trump has assailed a television personality who is a woman.



Brzezinski and Scarborough, who are engaged, have known Trump for years and interviewed him numerous times during the campaign.



Brzezinski supporters disputed Trump's characterization of the Mar-a-Lago meeting, saying it was the president who repeatedly asked the couple to visit him.

...