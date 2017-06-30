Trump administration reverses policy on fiancés as travel ban takes effect

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration reversed a decision late on Thursday and said fiances would be considered close family members and therefore allowed to travel to the United States as its revised travel ban took effect.



The 90-day ban took effect at 8:00 p.m. EDT (00:00 GMT Friday), along with a 120-day ban on all refugees.



On Monday, the Supreme Court revived parts of Trump's travel ban on people from the six Muslim-majority countries, narrowing the scope of lower court rulings that had blocked parts of a March 6 executive order and allowing his temporary ban to go into effect for people with no strong ties to the United States.



The Supreme Court exempted from the ban travelers and refugees with a "bona fide relationship" with a person or entity in the United States. As an example, the court said those with a "close familial relationship" with someone in the United States would be covered.



Hawaii said in a court filing that the U.S. government intended to violate the Supreme Court's instructions by improperly excluding from the United States people who actually have a close family relationship to U.S. persons, echoing criticism from immigrant and refugee groups.

...