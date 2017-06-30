House panel threatens subpoena over tape request

Bipartisan leaders on the House Intelligence Committee are threatening a subpoena if the White House doesn't clarify whether any recordings, memoranda or other documents exist of President Donald Trump's meetings with fired FBI Director James Comey.



The White House then responded to the committee request by referring to Trump's tweets.



The committee had asked for any recordings after Trump suggested there may be tapes. He did so just days after he fired Comey, who was leading an investigation into Trump associates' ties to Russian officials.



Thursday, Democrats on two House committees asked the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions violated his recusal from the Russia probe by taking part in Comey's May firing.

