Australia's Aborigines deliver PM a roadmap to constitutional recognition

Australia's aboriginal leaders delivered a report to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday recommending the indigenous population be recognised in the constitution as the country's first people, with a history dating back some 50,000 years.



Australia's constitution currently makes no reference to the indigenous population and aboriginal leaders have struggled for generations to gain recognition for past injustices since European colonisation in the 1700s.



Aboriginal leader Joe Morrison said the report provided a guide to the country's politicians on how to amend the constitution to include indigenous recognition.



Constitutional recognition of Aborigines is a complex issue in a country where Aborigines only began to be included on population census figures after a referendum to amend the constitution in 1967 .

