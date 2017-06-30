Germany imposes heavy fines for online hate speech

Germany's parliament voted Friday to punish social media giants with fines of up to 50 million euros ($57 million) if they systematically fail to remove illegal hate speech.



Critics warned that the prohibitive fines would stifle legitimate free speech by prompting online giants like Twitter and Facebook to excessively delete and censor posts as a precaution.



They also said it would give social networks, rather than the authorities, the power to decide which content flouts the law.



Under the new law, companies like Twitter and Facebook would have 24 hours to remove posts that openly violate German law after they are flagged by users.



In the April report, Maas said Twitter took down just one percent of the content reported by users deemed to run afoul of Germany's anti-hate speech laws, while Facebook deleted 39 percent.

