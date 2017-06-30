London fire: Council leader quits amid criticism of response

LONDON:The head of the local authority responsible for a London tower block ravaged by fire this month resigned Friday, as pressure increased for more accountability in the disaster that killed at least 80 people.



Nicholas Paget-Brown, who had previously resisted calls to quit as leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council in the two weeks since the blaze, finally stepped aside Friday after being rebuked for abandoning a meeting on the high-rise fire because journalists were present.



Theresa May's Downing Street office criticized the Conservative-controlled borough council for aborting its first council Cabinet meeting since the June 14 Grenfell Tower tragedy.



Paget-Brown had previously acknowledged that things had gone wrong in dealing with the aftermath of the fire and apologized.



Another senior council official, Nicholas Holgate, chief executive of the Kensington and Chelsea council, has already been forced from his post.



London Mayor Sadiq Khan London said residents felt let down -- and that the meeting on Thursday had done little to change hearts and minds.

...