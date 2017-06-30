Trump declares 'patience is over' with North Korea

At a joint appearance with Moon after two days of talks, Trump reiterated that an era of "strategic patience" over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs had ended.



Moon said he and Trump had placed top priority on the North Korean issue.



Trump has spoken harshly about U.S. trade imbalances and threatened to tear up a five-year-old trade agreement reached with South Korea by his predecessor, Barack Obama.



He said on Friday that the United States was renegotiating what he characterized as a "rough" trade deal with South Korea.

