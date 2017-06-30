Germany gears up to defend against possible G20 cyber attacks

Germany is girding itself for possible cyber attacks on next week's G20 summit in Hamburg, by hacker groups or cells linked to foreign governments, its top cyber official told Reuters.



Arne Schoenbohm, president of Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), said authorities had set up a 24/7 special command centre to defend against such attacks, just as it was preparing for any physical violence.



Schoenboehm said the agency had no information about specific attacks, but had been carrying out so-called "penetration" tests to ensure the safety of computer networks involved when the leaders of the 20 major economies meet on July 7-8 .



Dozens of cyber experts were standing by to respond to any attack, he said.

