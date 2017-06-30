US Congress may need to debate new war authorities

The US Congress is a step closer to debating the legal authorities to wage war that were first approved in the immediate aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.



The amendment was inserted by Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who was the only representative to vote no to the AUMF when it was first debated in September 2001 .



She said Congress has a constitutional obligation to debate and vote on a new AUMF.



If passed, the amendment would see the 2001 AUMF scrapped after eight months, which would require Congress to craft new authorities.

...