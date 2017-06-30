Plane crashes in flames on California freeway, 2 injured

A small twin-engine plane dropped out of the sky and exploded in flames on a busy freeway near a Southern California airport Friday morning, injuring the two people aboard but clipping only one passing vehicle, a fire official said.



The plane clipped a blue pickup truck as it crashed on the freeway, but the driver suffered only a bruised elbow, Kurtz said.



The pickup truck's driver, Blackstone Hamilton, told KCBS-TV he initially though a large truck had slammed into the back of his car and then saw flames quickly surrounding his vehicle. He checked to make sure his passenger was safe before pulling over on the side of the freeway.

