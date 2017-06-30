UN approves $600 mn budget cut to peacekeeping

The United Nations Friday approved a nearly $600 million cut to its peacekeeping budget following pressure from the United States to reduce funding to the world body.



UN member-states agreed to $6.8 billion to finance 14 missions, but an additional $500 million earmarked for peacekeeping in Haiti and in Sudan's Darfur region will get final approval in December.



Washington pays 28.5 percent of the peacekeeping budget and 22 percent of the UN's core budget of $5.4 billion.



The United Nations has about 95,000 peacekeepers serving in its missions worldwide.

