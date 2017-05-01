Journalists honor press freedom at a dinner without president

Prominent Washington journalists, if not Hollywood stars, celebrated the First Amendment during the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, an event that lacked the glitter of past years because of the absence of the president of the United States.



With President Donald Trump sending his regrets, the attention was no longer focused on an in-person roasting of the commander-in-chief and his humorous remarks about politics and the press.



Instead, speakers at the dinner promoted press freedom and responsibility and challenged Trump's accusations of dishonest reporting.



The evening was not without humor aimed at the press and Trump.



Trump was indeed in Pennsylvania, having scheduled a rally in Harrisburg to mark his 100th day in office.



Trump became the first president since Ronald Reagan in 1981 to skip the event – and Reagan was recovering from an assassination attempt.



Bee's taped show, a tongue-in-cheek tribute to American news organizations, featured actor Will Ferrell and other guests roasting Trump and his allies.

