Trump warns NKorea missiles will get better

President Donald Trump said after North Korea's latest failed rocket launch that communist leader Kim Jong Un would eventually develop better missiles, and "we can't allow it to happen".



In the interview, the president was asked about why the North's rockets keep blowing up.



Trump also called North Korea's leader "a pretty smart cookie" for being able to hold onto power after taking over at a young age.



Trump said he believes China's president, Xi Jinping, has been pressuring North Korea over its missile and nuclear weapons programs.



Trump raised eyebrows in South Korea last week when he said would make Seoul pay $1 billion for the missile defense system.

