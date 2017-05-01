At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and insider

President Donald Trump is turning from his dramatic debut as an outsider president to focus on advancing his plans to cut taxes and get tough on trade deals.



"From now on, it's going to be America first".



But even as he returned to friendly political turf in Pennsylvania, Trump seems caught between his role as an outsider candidate and that of a now-elected negotiator.



He's spent 100 days being educated on the slow grind of government even in a Republican-dominated capital, and watching some of his promises – from repealing former President Barack Obama's health care law to temporarily banning people from some Muslim nations – fizzle.



Even with his return to Pennsylvania, Trump seemed torn between who he was courting.



Trump is turning to what he's billed as the nation's biggest tax cut.

