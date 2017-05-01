Turkey threatens further strikes on U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday his country may take further action against Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria, as U.S.-backed forces in Syria closed in on the last neighborhoods of a former stronghold of Daesh (ISIS).



The SDF, which includes Arab fighters, seized six neighborhoods from Daesh militants in Tabqa Sunday, according to the affiliated Hawar news agency.



Last week, Turkey struck at YPG positions inside Syria, killing 20 fighters and media activists, according to the group, prompting Kurdish parties to call for a U.S.-enforced "no-fly" zone over northern Syria.



U.S. troops were seen Saturday in armored vehicles in Kurdish areas in Syria in a show of force apparently intended to dissuade Turkey and Syrian Kurdish forces from attacking one another.



Video from northern Syria showed the U.S. patrols parked alongside Kurdish units flying the YPG flag.



The area has been held under siege by government forces for more than three years.

...