S. Korea media warn of 'Trump risk' to alliance

South Korean media on Monday warned of a "Trump risk" threatening the alliance between Washington and Seoul amid high tensions over the North's weapons ambitions.



The two countries are bound by a defence pact and 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in the South.



But the new U.S. president has said in recent interviews that Seoul should pay for a "billion-dollar" U.S. missile defence system being deployed in the South to guard against threats from the nuclear-armed North.



The remarks stunned Seoul, with South Korean politicians immediately rejecting his push for payment for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery.



- 'Pain and backlash' -- Over the weekend Seoul's presidential office said U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster had appeared to backtrack on THAAD, telling his South Korean counterpart by phone that the U.S. would bear the cost of the missile deployment as initially agreed.

...