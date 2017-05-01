Venezuela marks one month of deadly violence

May Day protests risk being rough in Venezuela on Monday as it marks one month since deadly clashes erupted in a political crisis with no end in sight.



Protesters took to the streets from April 1 to demand elections after the courts tried to strengthen President Nicolas Maduro's grip on power.



The opposition has accused Maduro of installing a dictatorship.



Maduro has rejected opposition calls for general elections before his term ends late next year.



Opposition parties are obliged to go through an electoral registration process that could lead to some of them being excluded.



Maduro on Sunday welcomed an offer by Pope Francis of Vatican mediation but opposition leaders rebuffed the overture, insisting that there must be a timetable for general elections.

...