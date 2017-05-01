Tornadoes, storms kill 11 in US South

Tornadoes ripped through an East Texas county on Saturday evening, killing at least four people and injuring dozens, while high winds, falling trees and floods killed five in neighboring states, according to news reports.



Three tornadoes were confirmed by the U.S. National Weather Service in Canton, a city about 60 miles (95 km) east of Dallas in Van Zandt County.



As many as 100,000 homes and businesses lost power, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency on Sunday night.



Some people were told to evacuate and 33 rescues were conducted, mostly in the state's central and southwestern regions, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said.

...