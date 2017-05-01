Thai junta chief accepts Trump invite

Thailand's junta chief has accepted an invitation to visit the White House from President Donald Trump, his spokesman said Monday, the latest autocrat to be embraced by the U.S. leader.



The offer came during a phone conversation on Sunday night, part of a flurry of calls Trump made to Southeast Asian leaders over the weekend trying to shore up regional support over the troubled Korean peninsula.



Many Southeast Asian nations have looked to the Trump administration with some trepidation.



Trump is due to visit two regional summits -- in Vietnam and the Philippines -- towards the end of the year.

