In this handout photograph taken and received from the Malacanang Photo Bureau on April 30, 2017, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) stands beside Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) at the launch of the opening of a new sea route connecting the southern Philippines and East Indonesia at Kudos Port, Sasa, Davao City in the southern island of Mindanao. AFP PHOTO / MALACANANG PHOTO BUREAU / SIMEON CELI