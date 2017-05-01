French campaign revs up with rival rallies, May Day marches

With just six days until a French presidential vote that could define Europe's future, far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron are holding high-stakes rallies Monday that overlap with nationwide May Day labor marches reminding both candidates that jobs are voters' No. 1 concern.



Jean-Marie Le Pen is holding the Joan of Arc event again Monday, a march his daughter wants nothing to do with.



The traditional May 1 union marches across France will be politically charged this year. Some groups want a united front to keep Le Pen from the presidency, but unions also fear that Macron -- a former investment banker -- will dismantle worker protections.

...