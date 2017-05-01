France's Macron pays tribute to drowned Moroccan after Le Pen rally

French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron on Monday paid homage to a young Moroccan man who drowned in the Seine 22 years ago after being pushed into the river by skinheads on the fringes of the National Front's traditional May Day rally.



Macron also relaunched his attack on comments last month from Le Pen, who last week said the French state was not responsible for a mass arrest of Jews in Paris during World War Two.



In between the two rounds of the 1995 presidential election, Bouarram, a 29-year old father of two, was thrown into the Seine by a group of skinheads leaving a May Day rally held nearby in Paris by Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was party leader at the time.

