Greeks mark May Day with strike, demos against fresh cuts

Greek trade unions marked May Day on Monday with a 24-hour nationwide strike and protests against looming new cuts demanded by the country's creditors in return for bailout cash.



Under pressure from its creditors -- the European Union, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund -- the government agreed earlier this month to adopt another 3.6 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in cuts in 2019 and 2020 .



The measures are to be approved by parliament by mid-May, with the government hoping to reach an overall deal at a May 22 meeting of eurozone finance ministers.



A government source early Monday said Athens and the creditors were inching towards a preliminary agreement.



Greece and its creditors agreed a third, 86-billion-euro ($94-billion) bailout deal in July 2015 .

