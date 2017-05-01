SpaceX makes first US military launch, then lands rocket again

SpaceX on Monday blasted off a secretive U.S. government payload, known only as NROL-76, marking the first military launch for the California-based aerospace company headed by billionaire tycoon Elon Musk.



The payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, which makes and operates spy satellites for the United States, soared into the sky atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 7:15 am (1115 GMT).



About 10 minutes after launch, the scorched first stage of the rocket came back to Earth and landed upright at Cape Canaveral, marking the fourth successful solid ground landing for SpaceX.



The rocket then set itself down, gently and steadily, in the center of the 300-foot (91-meter) circular landing zone.

...