Macron, Le Pen exchange May Day blows across Paris

Centrist presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen traded campaign blows across Paris on May Day, as France's most crucial election in decades entered its final week.



Le Pen senior gave his own traditional May Day speech at a statue of French mediaeval heroine Joan of Arc, just a few hundred yards (meters) from where Macron commemorated the death of young Moroccan Brahim Bouarram.



The vote in the world's fifth largest economy, a key member of the NATO defense alliance, will be the first to elect a president who is from neither of the main political groupings: the candidates of the Socialists and conservative party The Republicans were knocked out in the first round on April 23 .



Between them Le Pen and Macron gathered only 45 percent of votes in that round, which eliminated nine other candidates.



Macron was due to speak at a rally in Paris later on Monday.

