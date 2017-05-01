Violence scars pre-election May 1 marches in France

France's traditional May 1 union marches erupted into violence Monday, highlighting the divisions six days before a crunch presidential election.



The traditional May Day marches staged by France's powerful labor unions provided a useful gauge of the country's mood as it prepares to choose between Le Pen and centrist frontrunner Emmanuel Macron.



On this day 15 years ago, some 1.3 million people, including 400,000 in Paris, took to the streets of France in union-led demonstrations to protest against the founder of the National Front (FN).



This time, with the left-wing candidates eliminated in the first round, the left is deeply divided over the choice between Le Pen's 48-year-old daughter and Macron, a 39-year-old former investment banker.



Two unions, the CFDT and Unsa, have called for their members to back Macron on Sunday.



Macron is currently favorite to become France's youngest ever president, leading Le Pen by 19 points in the polls, but she has shown she is a cunning campaigner.

...