Thousands march in Madrid against corruption

Thousands of people at the traditional May Day rally in Madrid vented their anger at rampant corruption, as Spain's ruling Popular Party (PP) finds itself embroiled in a new scandal.



In the latest development, the former PP regional president of Madrid was arrested last month as part of a probe into embezzlement of public money.



Spain last year scored its worst ranking in Transparency International's annual corruption perceptions index.



Such is public anger over the issue that many voters have flocked to two relatively new parties -- the far-left Podemos and the center-right Ciudadanos.

...