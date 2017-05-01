Sri Lanka intercepts boat carrying 30 Rohingya refugees

Sri Lanka's navy intercepted a boat carrying 30 Rohingya refugees who had been living in India and two suspected Indian traffickers after they tried to enter the country illegally, police said on Monday.



A local human rights official who met the Myanmar refugees said their planned final destination had been Australia, which lies more than 4,200 miles (6,760 km) from Sri Lanka.



More than 1 million Rohingya live in apartheid-like conditions in Myanmar's Rakhine State, where many in the Buddhist majority consider them interlopers from Bangladesh.

