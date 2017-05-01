NY poised to recover millions in Trump security costs

New York is poised to recuperate millions of dollars for protecting Donald Trump and his family, which Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio hailed Tuesday as a victory for the police.



Congress agreed to allocate $20 million for costs incurred protecting the Trump family from the November 8 election to inauguration day, and $41 million for costs incurred since January 20, New York officials said.



Trump's second daughter Tiffany, born as a result of his second marriage, has also spent time in New York.



Trump is scheduled to return to New York on May 4 for the first time as head of state to meet Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

