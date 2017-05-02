Merkel makes rare Russia visit as Putin backs warmer ties

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will Tuesday meet President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in her first visit to Russia since 2015, signalling renewed dialogue between Berlin and Moscow.



Merkel last visited Russia in May 2015 when she met Putin in Moscow but, like most Western leaders, snubbed a Red Square parade for the 70th anniversary of World War II victory.



Merkel and Putin have taken part in a number of four-way meetings, most recently last October, with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and France's Francois Hollande aimed at implementing the plan the four countries hammered out in February 2015 .



At the G20 summit, Putin is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time.



The Kremlin confirmed that Merkel and Putin would discuss the G20 and the Ukraine peace plan.

