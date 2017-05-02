At least six killed in S. Korea crane accident

At least six Samsung workers building a $500 million ocean platform for French energy giant Total were killed in a shipyard crane accident, South Korean authorities said Tuesday.



Two cranes collided at the shipyard in the southeastern port of Geoje, causing a 60-meter, 32-tonne crane section to break and crash onto a workers' rest area below.



The shipyard is operated by Samsung Heavy Industries, part of the sprawling Samsung Group, South Korea's largest conglomerate.



The company said it believed the accident was a result of a miscommunication between crane drivers and signal people, although the exact cause was still under investigation.

