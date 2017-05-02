US aims to eliminate ISIS from Afghanistan this year

After dropping a monster bomb on its fighters, then targeting its leader, the U.S. military is looking to destroy ISIS' Afghan branch before battle-hardened reinforcements arrive from Syria and Iraq.



While U.S. and Kabul government forces have mainly been combating Taliban fighters since 2001, ISIS' local offshoot -- also known as Islamic State-Khorasan, or ISIS-K -- has a stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.



U.S. and Afghan forces then raided a compound last week close to the site of the bombing, with the Pentagon saying it believed it had killed ISIS-K's leader Abdul Hasib during the operation.



Captain Bill Salvin, spokesman for U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, said the local ISIS presence peaked at between 2,500 to 3,000 but that defections and recent battlefield losses had reduced their number to a maximum of 800 .

...