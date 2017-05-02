Lawyers for ousted S.Korean leader Park deny charges

Lawyers for ousted South Korean President Park Geun-Hye denied all the charges against her at a hearing Tuesday before she goes on trial.



Park, 65, was sacked by the country's top court in March over a wide-ranging corruption scandal and has been held in custody for more than a month.



Park's attendance at the hearing was not mandatory and she stayed away from the court.



Yoo said the defense had been overwhelmed by the prosecution's 120,000 pages of investigation records and needed more time to go over them.

...