Government to build second Sydney airport

The operator of Sydney's main airport Tuesday ruled out involvement in building a second major airport for the city, citing financial risks, leaving the Australian government to develop the project.



Canberra last December announced plans for another airport in Sydney, ending decades of indecision over a facility that will initially handle 10 million passengers a year.



Kingsford Smith Airport, which is eight kilometers (around five miles) from the city center, handled 39.7 million travelers in 2015 and is reaching its limit. Passenger numbers through Sydney are forecast to more than double in the next 20 years.

...